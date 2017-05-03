WEF: leaders must keep capitalism’s virtues while addressing its deficiencies

What is of greatest concern to me is the suggestion that the tide of disaffection we see not just in Africa but across many regions of the world is caused by a failure of market capitalism. This disaffection has led many to question the merits of capitalism, free trade and international openness. We easily forget that capitalism, as a system and the spirit of international co-operation it engenders, has lifted hundreds of millions out of poverty, raised living standards for vast swathes of the global population, and remains the best means we have to address the persistent challenges our world faces, from low growth to climate change and geopolitical instability.

The key priority for leaders, then, is to retain market capitalism’s positive, capital-creating virtues while addressing the deficiencies and abuses that have led to the current crisis the system faces. These deficiencies include an inability to prevent income and wealth inequality, or sufficient long-term investment. Abuses include corruption and other non-productive uses of capital that dampen entrepreneurial spirit and prevent all people from being included in a country’s growth.

True, inclusive growth, on the other hand, means boosting entrepreneurial spirit, building a business-friendly ecosystem, fostering an economy’s endowment of talented and skilled workers in ways that lead to strong economic growth. It is about capital creation not capital destruction. While redistribution of income and assets can certainly play a role in making economies more inclusive, nobody will benefit if the size of the overall pie is allowed to get smaller rather than bigger.

I have always been, and I remain, an optimist when it comes to the future of Africa. We stand on the cusp of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, a new era of human history where machines and automation will transform how we produce, consume, communicate and live. Africa, with its young, dynamic and entrepreneurial population has a unique opportunity to build a position of strength in the new global value chains that will emerge in a transformed global economic landscape. Failure to plan for this great change will commit us to decades of slow growth and job creation. For the sake of the continent’s children, this must not be an option.

• Schwab is founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum