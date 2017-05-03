WEF: leaders must keep capitalism’s virtues while addressing its deficiencies
Capitalism has lifted hundreds of millions out of poverty; now more than ever, Africa must prioritise measures for sustained, inclusive growth
I always feel great emotion when I am in SA. I remember well the time in 1989 when I invited the leaders from all the different factions to a private meeting in Geneva for a dialogue on the future of SA. Some were still living in exile at the time, but they all came. I remember most clearly the great spirit of hope and co-operation in the room, and a feeling that not only SA, but Africa, was reborn.
I also vividly remember my visit to Nelson Mandela in 1990 shortly after his release from prison. I assured him of the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) support in helping construct a more peaceful and equitable country. I am proud that FW de Klerk, Nelson Mandela and Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s first joint appearance on a stage together took place at the WEF’s annual meeting in Davos.
That meeting demonstrated the beginning of a new chapter in SA’s history. Since then, there has been notable development accomplishments: as a region, Africa’s economies have expanded robustly, with a growth rate of about 5% to 6% a year creating a middle class and new generation of African consumers. Today, a number of African economies rank among the fastest-growing in the world.
But 30 years have now passed and that feeling of hope has been replaced by a feeling of concern for the region’s future, accelerated by the recent downgrade of SA’s sovereign debt. The hard truth is that what progress there has been has not been enough. Growth per capita — in view of the high fertility rate — has lagged. More concerning is the fact that economic growth has not created the jobs needed to keep up with the region’s burgeoning workforce.
With the region’s external shocks, such as the slowing of the global economy and low oil and commodity prices, the outlook for the future is now negative, despite slightly higher growth rates expected for this and next year.
The facts speak for themselves. Today, with 70% of the region’s population under 30, the pressure on leaders to create enough jobs for the 450-million people that will enter the workforce in the next 20 years is acute. Estimates suggest that if a "business-as-usual" approach is adopted, current policies will result in the creation of only 100-million jobs, leaving 350-million without any prospect for a better life.
Addressing these failings at the leadership level will require a fundamental rethink of how economies approach the challenge of job creation. At the heart of this must be an urgent prioritisation of measures that lead to the generation of sustained, strong and inclusive growth.
What is of greatest concern to me is the suggestion that the tide of disaffection we see not just in Africa but across many regions of the world is caused by a failure of market capitalism. This disaffection has led many to question the merits of capitalism, free trade and international openness. We easily forget that capitalism, as a system and the spirit of international co-operation it engenders, has lifted hundreds of millions out of poverty, raised living standards for vast swathes of the global population, and remains the best means we have to address the persistent challenges our world faces, from low growth to climate change and geopolitical instability.
The key priority for leaders, then, is to retain market capitalism’s positive, capital-creating virtues while addressing the deficiencies and abuses that have led to the current crisis the system faces. These deficiencies include an inability to prevent income and wealth inequality, or sufficient long-term investment. Abuses include corruption and other non-productive uses of capital that dampen entrepreneurial spirit and prevent all people from being included in a country’s growth.
True, inclusive growth, on the other hand, means boosting entrepreneurial spirit, building a business-friendly ecosystem, fostering an economy’s endowment of talented and skilled workers in ways that lead to strong economic growth. It is about capital creation not capital destruction. While redistribution of income and assets can certainly play a role in making economies more inclusive, nobody will benefit if the size of the overall pie is allowed to get smaller rather than bigger.
I have always been, and I remain, an optimist when it comes to the future of Africa. We stand on the cusp of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, a new era of human history where machines and automation will transform how we produce, consume, communicate and live. Africa, with its young, dynamic and entrepreneurial population has a unique opportunity to build a position of strength in the new global value chains that will emerge in a transformed global economic landscape. Failure to plan for this great change will commit us to decades of slow growth and job creation. For the sake of the continent’s children, this must not be an option.
• Schwab is founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum
Please login or register to comment.