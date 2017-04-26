THE INSIDER: Obama KO’s Trump in verbal bout

Proof that there is still intelligent and funny life in the US of Donald Trump came this weekend in two forms: Barack Obama spoke again for the first time since Trump came to power and the New Yorker’s Andy Borowitz wrote a marvellous satirical piece about it.

While Obama managed not to mention Trump’s name once in his address at the University of Chicago, Borowitz wrote a piece for The New Yorker entitled, "Obama’s barrage of complete sentences seen as brutal attack on Trump".

"Obama fired off a punishing fusillade of grammatically correct sentences, the likes of which the American people have not heard from the White House since he departed," he said, citing "students" who noted that his use of complete sentences, which "had both nouns and verbs in them" was the "most vicious takedown" of Trump they had ever seen.

Trump’s response is yet to come, but when it does it will likely be short, swift and tweeted: "Sad!"

Will old gamers please stand up

The Bank of Canada may not be known for its humour, but it marked the nation’s 150th anniversary with a bit of whimsy, embedding a computer code in its website that lets users unlock a digital celebration.

Although, Reuters reports, governor Stephen Poloz unveiled a commemorative 10 Canadian-dollar bank note at a live ceremony last week, the central bank’s web team had a nerdier take on the event, programming the Konami code, a sequence of keystrokes used by gamers, onto a bank web page announcing the bank note.

Enter the code on the page and your screen is showered with tiny 10 Canadian-dollar bills as a tinny rendition of Canada’s national anthem plays.

Konami code was first used in early generation computer games to allow players to cheat and unlock special features.