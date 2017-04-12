THE INSIDER: A word on law and word order

"Position, position, position" is the tired mantra of estate agents when referring to a house in what they consider a good location. In language, the position of words is also important if the reader wishes to get a grip on what is meant.

So when EFF commander-in-chief Julius Malema put forward his position on the intimidation of anti-Zuma protesters by "MK veterans" — most of whom were too young to have fought for a place in a voting queue, let alone fired a shot in anger — he ought to have taken a position on the positioning of his words.

"No one is going to take away our right to protest peacefully in a violent manner," a news report quoted him as saying. Malema should probably have said: "No one is going to take away in a violent manner our right to protest peacefully." But who knows what he really meant. If one can fight for peace, as almost all instigators of wars insist they are doing, perhaps protests can also be peaceful in a violent way.

Honey, the pizza robot is here!

Domino’s, the giant European pizza chain, is using robots to deliver food. Bloomberg reports that London-based Starship Technologies has created six-wheeled self-driving delivery robots and will start delivering pizza to Domino’s customers in Germany and the Netherlands.

Starship, launched in July 2014 by two former Skype co-founders, Ahti Heinla and Janus Friis, will whisk pizzas to customers’ doors if they live within a 1.6km radius of certain Domino’s pizza shops in "select German and Dutch cities", the company said.

Domino’s has formed a "robotic unit" to oversee the project, having tested ground-based autonomous vehicles for pizza delivery in Australia and New Zealand in 2016. In November, it also delivered a pizza — peri-peri chicken, as it happens — by drone in New Zealand.