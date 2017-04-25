NO-CONFIDENCE VOTE
Secret ballot scares off a bully mentality
A secret ballot in the no-confidence motion would promote governance that is truly in the interests of the people, writes Alain Tschudin
Recently, Stephen Friedman advanced the position that a secret ballot in Parliament would undermine democracy. This relates to a vote of no confidence in the president as proposed by various opposition parties.
His assertion is based on the premise that if the members of the National Assembly are democratically elected to represent the people, then the people can best be represented in an open and transparent way.
However, certain realities need to be considered in contemporary SA.
One is the very real possibility of fear and intimidation playing a role in how MPs vote, if a vote on the matter does come to pass. Another is that an open vote might prevent MPs from responding authentically on the matter.
Let’s take as an example a child who is picked on by the school bully or local neighbourhood gang.
When asked by the teacher to identify the perpetrator(s), she or he faces a serious problem. To speak up would be to run the risk of being victimised and traumatised further. Meanwhile, not speaking up would allow tyranny to score a victory.
For the child, this might result in cognitive dissonance, at best. More likely, though, it could represent a debilitating moral dilemma.
In a utopian world in which people who might face reprisals for truth-telling were protected, there would be nothing to fear.
Ideally, the MPs participating in such a vote should feel free to vote openly. However, in this real world, truth-tellers face risks, which may prevent them from speaking out.
We need to be cognisant that the political space is characterised by vicious contestations for power and influence at all levels, from ward councils to the national executive.
We need to ask ourselves whether we would have the courage to speak out in situations in which our own lives, liberties or property were at risk.
With this as background, it is possible to see that a secret ballot would, in fact, promote governance for the people, by the people.
Friedman himself agrees that citizens’ rights to a secret vote in the ballot cubicle ensure that they are free of the possibility of being pressured to vote in a particular way.
The same surely applies to parliamentarians, who must, in addition, negotiate the immense pressures of parliamentary office.
Parliamentary precedent has avoided secret voting thus far, but the result has been that MPs have largely tended to vote with their caucus, and toe the party line.
There is, it seems to me, a compelling public interest in finding a solution to the problem of the proposed vote of no confidence that would allow members of the house to vote honestly on the matter, without fear or favour.
This applies even more when we consider the high stakes involved for many of them, as well as the sometimes raw sensitivities they have to deal with.
To return to the childhood scenario, we can ask which would be worse for the bullied child — being too intimidated to "rat" on the schoolyard bully, which would be inauthentic behaviour, or being offered a guarantee of the confidentiality that allows him or her to freely express their authentic concerns without the fear of recrimination, or worse.
A secret ballot in the no-confidence motion would not be transparent, certainly. But it would promote governance that is truly in the interests of the people because it would negate the moral and political fallout that might arise if parliamentarians were forced into complicity with a decision they did not agree with, or that the majority of citizens opposed.
Our society faces the risk of increasing polarisation. It is characterised by low levels of trust, ranging from the historical legacies of imperial conquest and colonialism to apartheid. It is also plagued by violence at all levels of society.
Yet, for all this, for the first time since 1994, there is also a much greater potential for social cohesion and solidarity. There have been attempts to inflame racial and socioeconomic divisions, as a diversion from the real crisis of confidence in the president, which has been vociferously expressed in Parliament and outside it.
But the issue of the president’s ability to govern is not about creed, class or colour. Rather, it involves our shared humaneness and the right to dignity.
Perhaps this crisis represents a mere waypoint on the journey to democratic maturation. But for now, just peeping up over the parapet appears to be a sufficiently risky business, let alone pronouncing from it.
• Tschudin is executive director of Good Governance Africa and teaches in the Durban University of Technology International Centre of Non-Violence’s peacebuilding programme.
