Secret ballot scares off a bully mentality

Let’s take as an example a child who is picked on by the school bully or local neighbourhood gang.

When asked by the teacher to identify the perpetrator(s), she or he faces a serious problem. To speak up would be to run the risk of being victimised and traumatised further. Meanwhile, not speaking up would allow tyranny to score a victory.

For the child, this might result in cognitive dissonance, at best. More likely, though, it could represent a debilitating moral dilemma.

In a utopian world in which people who might face reprisals for truth-telling were protected, there would be nothing to fear.

Ideally, the MPs participating in such a vote should feel free to vote openly. However, in this real world, truth-tellers face risks, which may prevent them from speaking out.

We need to be cognisant that the political space is characterised by vicious contestations for power and influence at all levels, from ward councils to the national executive.

We need to ask ourselves whether we would have the courage to speak out in situations in which our own lives, liberties or property were at risk.