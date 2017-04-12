Spotlight on investors’ lack of oversight in social grants fiasco

The latter use this data to market financial services improperly (some would say unlawfully) to grant beneficiaries. Such unaffordable services are automatically deducted monthly from an individual’s grant. Both entities have also invested in Net1’s untransformed subsidiary company, CPS, whose contract with the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) for the payments of social grants to 17-million people has been declared invalid by the Constitutional Court.

One must question this investment from a constitutional and financial position. Financial institutions such as Allan Gray and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) have been reminded as investors they are more than silent role-players in the investment, trade and human-rights matrix. Many international standards on responsible investing have established companies bear a fiduciary duty to more than just clients and beneficiaries: they bear a fiduciary duty to society.

Principles such as the UN principles on responsible investing and the code for responsible investing in SA set minimum standards for investors in assessing and managing social and governance risks in their portfolio companies. Investors are required to be active and responsible investors when making an investment decision and throughout the life span of their investment.

Allan Gray has acknowledged it could have been more fastidious in its due-diligence processes. It has undertaken to monitor Net1’s business operations regarding grant beneficiaries independently, to meet stakeholders to discuss its role in Net1 and is considering legal options to hold the CPS board accountable. The IFC has requested Net1 hire independent consultants to assess their practices as a responsible lender.

But why the reactive approach to concerns about CPS? Should investors not have properly interrogated, assessed and addressed these concerns much earlier and not only at the sharp end of a long-standing rumble about its portfolio company’s operations? How should financial institutions such as Allan Gray and the IFC operate to comply with international and national standards?