National

Dlamini fires a special advisor who claims Sassa crisis was ‘self-created’

11 April 2017 - 14:04 PM Genevieve Quintal
Bathabile Dlamini. Picture: GCIS
Bathabile Dlamini. Picture: GCIS

Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini has fired one of her special advisors, Sipho Shezi. Shezi confirmed to BDlive that he was informed in a letter, delivered on Friday, stating that his services were no longer needed.

When asked what reasons were given for dismissing him, Shezi said there were none and he was fine with that. "I would not really insist on her giving reasons … In terms of the contract, at any given time the parties can decide to terminate the contract without notice," he said. "So I have respected that process."

Shezi was named in the department’s former director-general Zane Dangor’s affidavit to the Constitutional Court regarding the social grant debacle. He appeared to be one of the senior officials who, with Dangor and others, were trying to find solutions to ensure that the Social Security Agency of South Africa (Sassa) could take over the payment of grants.

Dangor has claimed that the Sassa crisis was "self-created" to facilitate a continuous relationship with Cash Paymaster Services.

Sassa crisis was self-created, says former DG Zane Dangor

Dangor’s explosive affidavit points to ‘self-created emergency to ensure a continued relationship with CPS’
National
11 hours ago

Dlamini ‘derailed Sassa grant plans’

Agency head claims social development minister decided in 2015 to create payment workstreams that would report directly to her
National
1 day ago

Dlamini knew since July 2015 that Sassa couldn't pay grants, says Sassa CEO

Bathabile Dlamini has repeatedly said it was only in October last year that she realised that Sassa would be unable to pay social grants by March 31 ...
National
3 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Bus commuters must make other transport plans for ...
National
2.
Zuma’s radical economic transformation rhetoric ...
National
3.
Zuma wows the crowd on the West Rand singing ...
National
4.
Principled Dangor details power-play within ...
National

Related Articles

Sassa crisis was self-created, says former DG Zane Dangor
National

Dlamini ‘derailed Sassa grant plans’
National

Dlamini knew since July 2015 that Sassa couldn't pay grants, says Sassa CEO
National

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.