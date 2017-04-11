Dlamini fires a special advisor who claims Sassa crisis was ‘self-created’

Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini has fired one of her special advisors, Sipho Shezi. Shezi confirmed to BDlive that he was informed in a letter, delivered on Friday, stating that his services were no longer needed.

When asked what reasons were given for dismissing him, Shezi said there were none and he was fine with that. "I would not really insist on her giving reasons … In terms of the contract, at any given time the parties can decide to terminate the contract without notice," he said. "So I have respected that process."

Shezi was named in the department’s former director-general Zane Dangor’s affidavit to the Constitutional Court regarding the social grant debacle. He appeared to be one of the senior officials who, with Dangor and others, were trying to find solutions to ensure that the Social Security Agency of South Africa (Sassa) could take over the payment of grants.

Dangor has claimed that the Sassa crisis was "self-created" to facilitate a continuous relationship with Cash Paymaster Services.