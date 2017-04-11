Dlamini had claimed to be ignorant of the problems unfolding at Sassa but Magwaza disputed this. In annexures also submitted to the Constitutional Court‚ Dangor included his resignation letter addressed to Dlamini‚ stating that he was forced to resign from his position after Dlamini read him the riot act in front of other staff members.

"The manner in which you addressed me in front of staff members of Sassa and the department‚ albeit telephonically‚ diminished me as a person and also undermined my continued abilities to provide leadership and guidance in the department and Sassa‚" the letter reads.

"This was followed up by two SMSs that essentially claimed I had been party to shaping the National Treasury’s ideas on the payment of social grants going forward‚ that I was macho and racist in that I was undermining the work and advancement of African women in particular," Dangor wrote. "The allegations of being racist and sexist are without any basis whatsoever and are allegations I find deeply insulting and injurious to my person."

Dangor gave a detailed account of various meetings that transpired and his efforts to ensure that Sassa complied with the law in its obligation to social grant beneficiaries. Dlamini has blamed Sassa officials for the grants fiasco‚ fingering Magwaza specifically. But Dangor said Magwaza was not to blame.