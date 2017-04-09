Net1 surges after Belamant relinquishes dual role
Fund manager Allan Gray and the IFC are said to have prompted the long-overdue changes following the Sassa debacle
The Net1 UEPS share price gained 5% on Friday to close at R163.90 following news of board changes that saw Serge Belamant relinquishing his dual role as chairman and CEO.
Christopher Seabrooke, who has been on the board since 2005, has been appointed chairman. Belamant will remain CEO.
Belamant has held the joint position of CEO and chairman for 13 years following his appointment as chairman in 2003.
Net1, which has its primary listing in the US, is also actively seeking to appoint additional independent directors. The International Finance Corporation, which holds 18% of Net1, is expected to nominate a director. The company currently has only three non-executive directors and two executives. A sixth member of the board, Brian Mosehla, resigned during 2014.
Although there was no reference to shareholder involvement in the decision it is understood that Allan Gray, which hold 16% and the IFC did prompt the long-overdue changes. Just seven months ago the board said Belamant’s combined role was the best thing for the company and its shareholders.
The move comes in the wake of widespread criticism of Net1’s role in the controversy surrounding the South African Social Service Agency’s handling of social grant payments. In particular Belamant’s role in the handover of the distribution contract from Net1 subsidiary Cash Paymaster Services to Sassa was severely criticised. During a parliamentary hearing in March former finance minister Pravin Gordhan described the Net1 CEO as "extremely arrogant and disrespectful to government". Gordhan also took a swipe at Net1 shareholders urging them to engage with the company.
Shortly after Gordhan’s comments Allan Gray said it was working to understand issues around the integrity of management. "If these issues are not resolved to our satisfaction we will call a shareholders’ meeting and attempt to remove the board".
On Friday Andrew Lapping, Allan Gray’s chief investment officer said they were continuing to engage with the Net1 board. He noted that other board changes were in the pipeline but said Allan Gray had not proposed any directors. "We would rather wait for the details on all the proposed changes before we comment," said Lapping. Friday’s announcement also referred to an intended review of Net1’s strategy and management structure.
The decision to split the roles was in recognition of the growing practice of US public companies, as well as the customary practice of South African public companies, to have an independent chairman
Net1’s three non-executives Seabrooke, Paul Edwards and Alasdair Pein have all been on the board since 2005, two years beyond the nine years at which independence becomes problematic. All three non-executives are members of all of the board committees.
Seabrooke has previously said the company had struggled to attract new directors in the wake of the US Department of Justice’s investigation into circumstances around the Constitutional Court’s 2013 ruling. That ruling declared the awarding of the social grant distribution by the South African Social Service Agency in 2012 invalid. However this is the first time Net1 has said it is actively looking for directors.
It is also the first time the board has indicated any concerns about Belamant’s dual role. In its 2016 proxy statement, which was signed off in September last year, the board said it believed that Belamant’s service as both chairman and CEO "is in our best interests and the best interests of our shareholders".
It said combining the roles was common in the US. "Our board believes that this leadership structure has been effective for us and minimizes the potential for duplication of efforts and conflict of roles".
It referred to Belamant’s detailed and in-depth knowledge of the issues, opportunities and challenges facing the company and said he was better positioned for the chairmanship than a non-executive.
This view had changed significantly by Friday when Net1 said the decision to split the roles was in recognition of the growing practice of US public companies as well as the customary practice of South African public companies to have an independent chairman.
Although South African corporate governance codes recommend strongly against one individual holding both roles, in the US where Net1 has its primary listing, it is not formally discouraged.
