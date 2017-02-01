Business can try these relatively easy things to make the most of SA’s demographic dividend

Most of them are looking for vocational training opportunities. Some find their way into Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges. There they are let down because the chain between training institutions and business is broken. TVET students complete the theory, but not the practical. In 2014, the certification rate for National Certificate of Vocation was 33%, while the completion rate for the N6 technical diploma was 43%. However, these rates exclude students who drop out, so the true completion rate is between 5%-10% for most TVET courses! This means that we are spending at least ten times as much as we should for every successful TVET graduate.

No wonder only 15% of our labour market is skilled — not nearly enough to sustain economic growth. The rest struggle to find a leg up; some point of entry into the job market. Those who do secure a first decent job are more likely to remain in employment over the course of their lives.

There are obviously many constraints to employment in SA related to the structure of the economy and the education system. But each of the chokes on employment described above could be tackled right now.

• Mobile services that link young people to opportunity and provide training could be provided free of charge, with costs to the network operators offset against their existing statutory obligations to fund socio-economic development. This concession would be available only to mobile service providers who are registered public benefit organisations or government departments. It is doable and could open up new job prospects for young people who are still left out.

• If local chambers of business are willing to get involved, work-link centres could be established at every TVET college to improve throughput rates and ultimately improve labour market efficiency. This model has been tried at the Esayidi TVET college on the south coast of KwaZulu-Natal with the support of the local chamber of business. Over the past three years, more than a thousand TVET college graduates have transitioned smoothly into permanent jobs. They have benefited from the simple connection between education and the workplace.

• The national youth employment tax incentive scheme provides further motivation to business to give young people their first decent job. But even if companies can’t take on board another employee, they could offer a three-month volunteer placement for young people seeking work experience. All they need to do is to pay for the transport and lunch costs, because even these are unaffordable to most work seekers.

Put yourself in the shoes of a young person who has just completed school without a Bachelor’s Pass to university. Most businesspeople do not realise just how lost young people feel — and how much they would benefit from the most basic work exposure. The benefits are about connections as much as skills development.

The business sector prides itself in seeing and seizing opportunity. Even as we seek new ways to stimulate economic growth and employment, we should stop looking past the easy-to-fix things that choke the economy.

• Harrison is CEO of the DG Murray Trust