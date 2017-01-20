THE INSIDER: Trump a man of his word online

While Donald Trump has professed to have the "best words", his tweets indicate that his understanding of the semantics and orthography of the English language is at best tenuous — or, as he might put it, tedious.

First we had "rideculous", then "unpresidented" (which the Insider quite likes; it will be a word forever associated with Trump. No doubt he is "copywriting" it as we speak), then there was his praise of "Julian Assuage".

But perhaps Trump was being "dissingenius" with that one, and indulging in a little wordplay.

However, after crass, tacky and possibly sticky reports of his alleged urinary indulgences, Trump hit back by saying he was a germaphobe. Whether Trump is truly aware of the meaning of this word is not clear; he may be implying that he is afraid of Germans. Only time will tell.

Bugger, now how will I get a tan?

British tourists planning on soaking up some winter sun in Gambia learnt on Wednesday morning that they would be evacuated after the country’s embattled president announced a national state of emergency.

"This never happened before," said Robert Gwynne, a tourist from Swindon who has been coming to Gambia for 11 years and who had to leave two days into his two-week holiday. "I don’t understand what’s going on. The government shouldn’t have let it go this far."

The Guardian newspaper reported that Banjul airport was in chaos, full of tourists trying to manoeuvre their luggage to the few check-in desks, many not knowing whether they would get on a flight.

Few were appraised of the political situation. "We had a rough idea … the guy who was supposed to have left hasn’t left, has he?" said Phil Denton from Southampton, who was sunbathing shirtless outside the airport.