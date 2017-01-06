Why caution is called for when analysing SA’s matric results

It is possible to improve a school’s pass rate without actually improving teaching and learning; for example by finding ways to exclude pupils who may compromise a school’s results, or by not offering subjects that are perceived to be difficult, like maths and physical science.

I also think we need to be realistic in terms of what we expect a matric qualification to signal. The minister of basic education has noted that it is an exit qualification and not primarily a tool for evaluating the progress of the system.

For those who are not looking to pursue further education, a matric certificate is expected to provide proof of preparation for the world of work. Others expect it to provide evidence of the foundations of academic literacy and subject competence that will enable success in higher learning. These expectations are not always compatible with what South Africans regard as "basic education".

To address this "one-size-fits-all" matric, the Department of Basic Education has proposed a three stream education system with an academic stream, a technical vocational stream and a technical occupational stream. This is expected to address the problem of early school leaving and prepare pupils for the world of work.

Maths and science results often get the most attention. They are obviously important "canaries in the coal mine" that point to the system’s overall health. But are there subjects that deserve more attention and whose results can paint a picture of what’s going wrong – or right?

I think it is vital that maths and science retain our attention, for several reasons. These are gateway subjects for the science, technology, engineering and maths occupations SA urgently needs to develop. They are also subjects that bear huge scars of apartheid’s legacy.

They also build sequentially: poor foundations are not easily addressed by late interventions. Having said that I do think that languages, particularly indigenous African languages, also need our focus to secure their growth and development. The introduction of South African sign language as a home language examined at matric level is a definite success story.

What if you are a young person who’s failed matric? What is your best option?

This is an important question, because any analysis of the matric results must hold in tension the system and the individual. We cannot ignore the fact that there are real young people with hopes and dreams behind all the numbers. Failure is devastating – particularly in the face of a trend that sees South Africans celebrating individual "top achievers" in newspapers and at prestigious events.

I think we should be wary of this. It assumes that success at school is purely the result of individual effort and ability. Those who do not succeed are presumed to be lazy and disinterested in education. These celebrations convey the message that everyone is equally positioned to succeed in a meritocratic process.

In fact, educational success in SA has much to do with household income, the location of the school and good early childhood and foundation phase education opportunities.

Some pupils will be upset because they expected to do well; this sometimes happens when the demands of school-based assessment have not been as rigorous as the National Senior Certificate exams set by the Department of Basic Education.

There are opportunities to rewrite through the department’s Second Chance Programme. Pupils should also seek counselling support for persistent feelings of hopelessness.

• Elizabeth Walton is an associate professor at the University of the Witwatersrand

The Conversation