Matric pass rate results ‘superficial’

The number increased by more than 65.5% from 2015, and 29,384 of the 67,510 progressed pupils who actually wrote the 2016 National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations passed. The number of distinctions among progressed learners more than doubled from 1,081 in 2015 to 2,361.

Basic Education spokesman Elijah Mhlanga said their research showed that previously schools were not completing the syllabus, causing challenges for pupils and teachers.

The department said they had organised pupil support programmes, extra classes at weekends and camps during holidays to improve pupils’ grasp of concepts.

The Free State, a largely rural province, achieved the country’s best result with an overall pass mark of 93.2%, prompting Motshekga to boast about the perceived narrowing of the gap between advantaged schools and previously disadvantaged schools.

But alarmingly, many key players in the education sector said all was not well. Some labelled the results as "superficial", painting a worrying image of a system far from recovery.

Professor of education policy at Wits, Brahm Fleisch, said the matric pass percentage was a misleading indicator of public education quality, particularly as extensive analysis reveals an ongoing crisis in primary schooling.

School infrastructure in rural areas such as the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo remained a challenge for education. Chairwoman of the Education Support Group board at the Open Society Foundations Mary Metcalfe said although Motshekga had correctly focused on equality in class and race, the focus needed to shift to how education is affected by poverty and how it can easily become a contributor to poverty.

Metcalfe said better-performing provinces were privileged and functioned better administratively. She said more than half of South African pupils were in the three poorly performing provinces.

Many schools in those provinces were still without electricity, proper shelter, books, ablution facilities and teachers, she said.