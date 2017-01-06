Opinion

THE INSIDER: Setting the record straight

More of the ‘best’ media corrections of 2016 compiled by the Poynter Institute

06 January 2017 - 07:02 AM The Insider
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

More of the "best" media corrections of 2016 compiled by the Poynter Institute, a nonprofit journalist support and training organisation that operates internationally:

• We reported that Judge Khalid Quereshi, in dismissing an extradition case against CJ de Mooi (News, Oct 24), described the case as "dodgy". In fact the judge was referring to a similar case in the European court, relating to a Niculaie Aurel Bob-Dogi, and actually said, "It’s a Bob-Dogi case." (The Times UK)

• Boris Johnson’s award-winning limerick about the Turkish president referred to Erdogan as a wanker who performed a sex act with a goat. A previous version of this article included the prompt for the poetry contest, which included a different sex act, also with a goat. (Buzzfeed)

THE INSIDER: Take that back, honourable hack

The Poynter Institute provides its annual list of the ‘best’ media corrections
Opinion
1 day ago

• This article has been amended since publication. Prime Minister Morarji Desai drank his own urine and not cow urine. (Financial Times).

• A previous version of this story indicated that Liz Mair would prefer a "dry dog turd" for president over either Donald Trump or Ted Cruz. She would only prefer the turd to Trump. (The Daily Beast)

• This article was amended on Tuesday 28 June 2016. We said that Tetris involved "shuffling different-sized falling shapes into corresponding gaps". In fact, as user 137Newton has pointed out, all of the Tetris shapes are tetrominoes — shapes that can be made out of four squares of equal size. This has been corrected. (The Guardian)

• Due to an oversight involving a haphazardly-installed Chrome extension during the editing process, the name Donald Trump was erroneously replaced with the phrase "Someone With Tiny Hands" when this story was originally published. (Wired)

•A television review on Friday about the new Amazon series Goliath included an inaccurate discussion of the show’s plot structure. The critic mistakenly watched the first two episodes out of order. (The New York Times)

THE INSIDER: Mein Kampf a bestseller again

Hitler’s anti-Semitic manifesto gains attention as a study of the causes and consequences of totalitarian ideologies
Opinion
1 day ago

THE INSIDER: Bullish bull and cautious claptrap

LinkedIn guest columnist Raj K Mitra launches 2017 with a list of his favourite dumb phrases
Opinion
3 days ago

THE INSIDER: Leaving a job like a boss

A disgruntled retiree's stinging exit letter fails to impress the boss
Opinion
22 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Hlaudi’s power — the mask has slipped
Opinion / Editorials
2.
BRIAN KANTOR: Keeping the wealthy happy will ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
How China perceives SA as an investor destination ...
Opinion
4.
EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Why Congo’s Joseph Kabila ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
Playing Putin against Xi against Trump
Opinion

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.