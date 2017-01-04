FOREIGN RELATIONS
ANC outrage over mayor’s Taipei trip just a smoke screen
The Tshwane ANC is desperate to smear the popular, corruption-fighting DA mayor, writes Rob Attwell
Tshwane’s DA mayor, Solly Msimanga, has come under fire for visiting Taipei, Taiwan’s capital city.
Tshwane’s ANC caucus described the visit as "treason". Ostensibly, the outrage is because the visit violated the One China principle. However, the ANC’s indignation has more to do with local than international politics.
Msimanga is proving to be a popular mayor of the capital city. His efforts to root out corruption and cut down on frivolous spending go down well with voters. The ANC is desperate to find something — anything — with which to undermine him. Hence the assertion that his Taipei visit is evidence of a "conspiracy to undermine Brics".
Recognition of the One China principle is a prerequisite for diplomatic relations with China. Even China and Taiwan, in their relations with each other, recognise the One-China principle. They just choose to remain vague about which "China" it refers to.
The origins of the China-Taiwan conflict lie in the competition between the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and Kuomintang (KMT). They fought a civil war, which the CCP won in 1949. The remnants of the KMT fled to Taiwan and set up a parallel government. The Beijing government, therefore, sees Taiwan as a renegade province.
In the 1970s, China and the US normalised their relations, and in doing so, Washington switched diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing.
During this period, SA and Taiwan forged stronger ties, largely because of their increasing international isolation. SA was being cut off from global affairs and Taiwan was cut off because most countries followed the US example and recognised Beijing. Taiwanese investment flooded into SA.
In 1998, after the end of apartheid and the Cold War, SA switched diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing. State-level interaction ceased. However, alternative avenues for SA-Taiwan co-operation came to the fore. According to a 2014 research report by Stellenbosch University’s Centre for Chinese Studies, SA and Taiwan have held an annual "SA and Taiwan Dialogue Forum" since 2002 and have co-operated on a range of medical, scientific, agricultural and educational initiatives including scholarships for South African citizens and government officials. Trade between SA and Taiwan still takes place, but not on the same scale as SA and China.
When it comes to the One China policy, the key issue is the avoidance of any official recognition of Taiwanese sovereignty and independence. That’s why Taiwan does not have embassies or consulates. Instead, it has liaison offices in Cape Town and Tshwane.
There are two reasons why Msimanga’s visit to Taipei should not represent a problem as far as the One China principle is concerned. First, the visit took place at mayoral level. Therefore, it does not imply diplomatic recognition at state level.
The mayor of Taipei recently hosted an official delegation from Shanghai, so interactions at the city government level take
place between China and Taiwan. Also, two other SA cities already have "sister city" agreements with Taiwanese cities.
Second, Msimanga’s objective was to explore opportunities for investment and trade between Taipei and Tshwane. China and Taiwan have long-standing trade links and a lot of the investment that sparked China’s economic rise came from Taiwan.
In fact, many of the Taiwanese who had invested in SA moved their operations to southern China, taking advantage of the linguistic and cultural similarities and less stringent labour laws.
Clearly, this "issue" revolves around SA’s domestic, rather than international, politics.
• Attwell is a political risk analyst at S-RM, an international business intelligence and risk management consultancy and a research affiliate of the Centre for Chinese Studies
