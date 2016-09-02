THICK END OF THE WEDGE: Electorate and opposition could foil Zuma’s exit plan

A FRIEND reminds me that I wrote, late last November, about what it was that President Jacob Zuma still had to break to survive. By survive, I meant that he is able to control the succession to his twin jobs as head of the ANC and head of state. Only by doing that can he be sure never to do jail-time for the hundreds of counts of fraud against him. Appeals by himself and the National Prosecuting Authority against a high court order that the charges, rescinded in 2009, be reinstated are bound to fail.

There will be delays in this process, but it is inexorable. There are no deals to be done. And he knows he will one day be brought before a court on the charges. But the successor — he hopes it will be his former wife, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma — will be able to pardon him only once he is found guilty. For Zuma, tragedy awaits.

But to get Dlamini-Zuma into the job, he still has to deliver to the host of mouths wanting money and tenders and jobs from him. Not least among them his own party. He has to find the strength and intellectual weight to convince them he can be trusted to position the ANC for victory in the national elections in 2019.

There are two routes to that money. One is the National Treasury, to which Zuma has twice since I wrote, taken a sledgehammer. Through the fortitude of the people in it, it has survived so far.

The other is the Reserve Bank, against which the Zuma onslaught officially started this week. The Gupta-guided minerals minister, Mosebenzi Zwane, has called for the power to license South African banks to be taken away from the Bank and be given to the finance minister (who would, of course, not be Pravin Gordhan).

And the deputy secretary-general of the ANC, Jessie Duarte, has attacked the Bank because a few powerless individuals hold shares in it, a legacy issue that gives them no power whatsoever over Bank policy.

This is madness. The Bank is not as robust as Treasury. Bank governors have been removed in pretty sophisticated economies before, by the stroke of a pen.

In 1991, Karl Otto Pohl, president of the then West German Bundesbank for nearly 12 years, was forced to resign after he fell out with Chancellor Helmut Kohl over the terms of financing reunification with East Germany.

In 2010, then Argentine president Cristina Kirchner fired Martin Redrado as central bank chief after he refused to release to her about $6.6bn in foreign reserves so her government could pay its debts.

We have been lucky in SA to have had sound and thoughtful Bank governors since we became a democracy. Tito Mboweni, Gill Marcus and, now, Lesetja Kganyago have been model central bankers and the Bank is, arguably, our most precious institution. But the governor could be removed much more easily, in theory, than a Cabinet minister.

Of course, the financial repercussions would be enormous. With Redrado gone, Argentina slipped into a death slide where even reporting the true rate of inflation became a punishable offence. Kirchner was voted out of office last year.

The removal of Kganyago or political tampering with the Bank’s policies and strategies would do immeasurable damage to the rand and to our cost of living.

That will not deter Zuma or irrational allies like Zwane and Duarte. For the boss, the prospect of prison is worth doing almost anything to avoid. And, of course, there’s still money to be made for the family.

The fact is the Zuptas and hopeless lickspittles like Zwane and Duarte live on another planet. They haven’t heard the electorate. They live on and in the past, with no policies and no direction. It is a small comfort (a comfort nonetheless) that unless some miracle occurs, the ANC vote in 2019 could fall below 50%. Dlamini-Zuma won’t be able to stop it. Only good policy and determined action can.

That opportunity is a gift to the DA and its allies, and the EFF, whose marginal vote last month has given them enough clout to allow the formation of non-ANC governments in four of our six big city metros.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane urgently needs to form an expert economic advisory council, and listen to it. The new Johannesburg mayor, Herman Mashaba, is already in trouble for speaking out loud about privatising and fragmenting the city’s garbage collection, which is admittedly a shambles.

Experts would tell Maimane not to have any truck with free market fundamentalism. Not now. He’ll get stuck in realpolitik if he does, and achieve nothing in return other than opening a gap for Zuma and the ANC to exploit.

Mashaba should concentrate on ensuring the thousands of black entrepreneurs already running businesses in Johannesburg create more wealth more quickly, before Zuma and his cohorts make even trying to produce a profit pointless.

• Bruce is editor-in-chief