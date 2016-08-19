HALF ART: Resurrecting Mary from the soil of patriarchy

KHWEZI. Caster Semenya. One could list hundreds, thousands of other names — but these two have been particularly prominent on screens and in headlines across SA recently. They are names that remind us in different ways of the pervasive operation of patriarchal violence, both physical and ideological, the consequence of a self-authorising system telling women that their bodies are public property. Bodies are portrayed as the beginning and the end of female identity: they are denigrated, idealised, hypersexualised, desexualised, objectified, praised, pitied, insulted.

This is an ancient pathology, as Majak Bredell shows in Codex Magdalene + (at the University of Johannesburg Art Gallery until September 7). Bredell’s fascination with the figure of Mary Magdalene spans about two decades, and the result is an exhibition that is almost encyclopaedic. The artist was herself christened Maria Magdalena. Her deep investment in her subject is evident in a contemplative collection of work that also impresses as a richly colourful spectacle.

This balance is partly attributable to the interweaving of image and text throughout the exhibition; from marginal notes to lengthy narratives, Bredell’s prose merges with her drawing and painting to provide a compendious account of various mythical and historical manifestations of the Magdalene. Once "the companion and beloved of the man called Jesus", a disciple and gospel writer, Mary Magdalene was "pushed to the margins" by a patriarchal church and "collapsed into the trope of the repentant whore". Centuries later, the depictions of Renaissance artists would make her body "fodder for the pious voyeur".

Bredell seeks to return to Mary Magdalene her "identity, agency, and voice" and to destroy those binaries (virgin/harlot) that have been projected onto her. Magdalene merges with other female archetypes. Like Mary the mother of Christ, she is associated with mourning his crucifixion and celebrating his resurrection. Like Eve, she is both maternal and a repository of misogynistic blame.

These Judeo-Christian figures have their equivalents in Greek mythology: Aphrodite, both desiring and desired; Pandora, the bringer of troubles; Demeter, the grieving mother and goddess of fertility. Magdalene is also twinned with Vedic expressions of the feminine divine: Shakti, Kali, and Tara.

Through these associations, Bredell liberates Magdalene from the constraints of orthodox Christian historiography, western art history, and even popular culture (think The Da Vinci Code).

In doing so, she challenges taboos around homoeroticism and heterosexual female desire.

Some of the works also emphasise the sexuality of Jesus — a topic about which some prudish theologians might feel squeamish — as Bredell demonstrates with a brief analysis of Hans Holbein the Younger’s painting Virgin and Child with Pomegranate.

Indeed, Magdalene is elevated from her traditional status at the foot of the cross to become Christlike herself: more than compassionate or penitent, now sanctified and sacrificial. It is Magdalene’s body that has been "broken for others" — not just because of the macabre medieval obsession with holy relics, but because she has come to represent the universal violence enacted upon the female form. Yet she is not only a figure of pathos; this Magdalene is unyielding, potent and regenerative.

If the large-scale works in Codex Magdalene + emphasise a "public" contestation over Magdalene as a metonym for the collective experiences of women, then Bredell’s personal identification with her subject is captured in the handmade books and folios to which the exhibition’s title refers.

To page through these books or browse the framed pages is to wander through a dreamscape that appears simultaneously to be constructed through casual or subliminal association and to be informed by careful research into biblical or ecclesiastical scholarship. Bredell invokes both "western" and "eastern" spirituality without the vague kookiness that so often comes with such a fusion.

On the contrary: it is pointed and pertinent, and unlike the blandishments of Women’s Month with which it coincides, Codex Magdalene + makes a provocative and eloquent statement about millennia of patriarchal oppression and feminist resistance.

In an era of continuing victim-blaming and slut-shaming, in a country of One in Nine, there is much to be learnt from — and admired in — Bredell’s sustained engagement with Mary Magdalene.