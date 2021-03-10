Twelve national departments don’t have permanent DGs
Some of the vacancies have existed for more than five years
10 March 2021 - 14:59
UPDATED 10 March 2021 - 17:18
Twelve government departments were operating without permanent heads of department as at the end of February, director-general (DG) of the department of public service and administration (DPSA) Yoliswa Makhasi said on Wednesday — something that is likely to compromise service delivery.
She said the longest period of vacancy was the 69 months it has taken to appoint the head of the Government Printing Works. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now