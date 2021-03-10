National Twelve national departments don’t have permanent DGs Some of the vacancies have existed for more than five years BL PREMIUM

Twelve government departments were operating without permanent heads of department as at the end of February, director-general (DG) of the department of public service and administration (DPSA) Yoliswa Makhasi said on Wednesday — something that is likely to compromise service delivery.

She said the longest period of vacancy was the 69 months it has taken to appoint the head of the Government Printing Works. ..