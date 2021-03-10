National / Health State lab appeals to provinces to pay their bills on time The National Health Laboratory Service provides all the diagnostic tests for patients using state services, including those for Covid-19 BL PREMIUM

The state laboratory has urged provincial health departments to pay their bills on time, warning that even a 10% drop in revenue would compromise its ability to deliver services.

Its appeal comes as it faces a sharp reduction in transfers from the National Treasury over the medium-term expenditure framework, and provincial health departments grapple with budget cuts of their own...