State lab appeals to provinces to pay their bills on time
The National Health Laboratory Service provides all the diagnostic tests for patients using state services, including those for Covid-19
10 March 2021 - 14:25
The state laboratory has urged provincial health departments to pay their bills on time, warning that even a 10% drop in revenue would compromise its ability to deliver services.
Its appeal comes as it faces a sharp reduction in transfers from the National Treasury over the medium-term expenditure framework, and provincial health departments grapple with budget cuts of their own...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now