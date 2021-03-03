Auditor-general wants era of accountability
03 March 2021 - 16:57
Auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke says her office has been working hard on implementing new legislation which gives it more teeth to deal with public entities flouting financial controls and has identified R5.8bn of losses in the current financial year.
The Public Audit Act, which was amended in 2019, gives the auditor-general the power to report any material irregularities detected during audits...
