National Auditor-general wants era of accountability

Auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke says her office has been working hard on implementing new legislation which gives it more teeth to deal with public entities flouting financial controls and has identified R5.8bn of losses in the current financial year.

The Public Audit Act, which was amended in 2019, gives the auditor-general the power to report any material irregularities detected during audits...