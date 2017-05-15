National / Media

SABC advertises Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s old job

15 May 2017 - 09:20 Staff Writer
Hlaudi Motsoeneng. Picture: SOWETAN

The SABC is on the hunt for a new chief operating officer to replace the controversial former operations chief, Hlaudi Motsoeneng.

The public broadcaster advertised Motsoeneng’s position in Sunday newspapers‚ which could mean his final undoing at the SABC since the post calls for a relevant postgraduate qualification. Motsoeneng has admitted he did not finish high school.

He is expected to face a disciplinary hearing this week after years of evading findings made by former public protector Thuli Madonsela about his appointment and irregular salary increases.

Motsoeneng also faces scrutiny over remarks he made at an unauthorised press conference‚ at which he criticised members of the interim board‚ who have been appointed to rescue the troubled broadcaster. He has remained defiant about the looming disciplinary action.

Other requirements cited in the advertisement for the post include 10 years in the broadcasting industry‚ of which five years should be at group executive level‚ preferably in the ICT/media industry.

