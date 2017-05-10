National / Media

SABC records R509m operating loss for first quarter

10 May 2017 - 18:30 Bekezela Phakathi
The SABC office in Auckland Park, Johannesburg. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
The SABC is sinking deeper into a financial quagmire and recorded a R509m operating loss for the first quarter of 2017, Communications Minister Ayanda Dlodlo revealed in Parliament on Wednesday.

During the economics cluster question and answer session in the National Assembly, the minister said the figures were unaudited, but that given the current circumstances the public broadcaster would be unable to meet its contractual obligations, including paying service providers.

The SABC has been hampered by acute financial and poor governance problems in recent years. It recorded a loss of R411m in the 2015-16 financial year, and R395m the previous year.

Responding to a question from DA MP Phumzile Van Damme, Dlodlo said that the board has put measures in place to improve the broadcaster’s financial situation. A moratorium has been imposed on capital expenditure, disciplinary cases involving employees on paid suspension will be expedited, and the number of consultants will be reduced.

"The board’s turnaround strategy has been finalised … I will give them all the support they need to turn around the SABC," the minister said.

The board confirmed earlier that it had approved a funding proposal that was submitted to Dlodlo for approval before a formal request for assistance is submitted to National Treasury. However, Dlodlo said she has yet to receive the document. The public broadcaster, facing its worst financial crisis, is requesting yet another government guarantee as its cash reserves continue to dwindle.

Van Damme said it was "outrageous" that Dlodlo’s predecessor, Faith Muthambi, had been allowed to run the broadcaster into the ground and had not been held to account.

