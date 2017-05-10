SABC records R509m operating loss for first quarter

The SABC is sinking deeper into a financial quagmire and recorded a R509m operating loss for the first quarter of 2017, Communications Minister Ayanda Dlodlo revealed in Parliament on Wednesday.

During the economics cluster question and answer session in the National Assembly, the minister said the figures were unaudited, but that given the current circumstances the public broadcaster would be unable to meet its contractual obligations, including paying service providers.

The SABC has been hampered by acute financial and poor governance problems in recent years. It recorded a loss of R411m in the 2015-16 financial year, and R395m the previous year.