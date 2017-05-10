SABC wants to amend Broadcasting Act to include mobile devices

The SABC wants the Broadcasting Act to be changed so that those watching TV via electronic devices can be charged a TV licence fee.

The shock proposal was made by acting CEO James Aguma in Parliament on Wednesday while presenting a corporate plan for the 2017-18 financial year to the portfolio committee on communications.

The cash-strapped SABC is scrambling to find new revenue streams amid plummeting audience rates that are repelling advertisers who used to spend hundreds of million of rand buying airtime space.

Aguma urged MPs to support his idea so that those viewing SABC programmes via devices, such as cellphones‚ tablets and laptops, could be brought into the SABC revenue stream. He believed a majority of non-payers of TV licences may be brought into the net by changing the Broadcasting Act.