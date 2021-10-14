National / Labour Numsa rejects Seifsa’s latest pay offer B L Premium

A strike in SA’s metals and engineering sector entered its eighth day on Thursday after the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) rejected employers’ revised pay offer.

“I have been told that Numsa rejected Seifsa’s revised offer of 6% for lowest-paid workers and 5% for highest-paid workers last night [Wednesday],” Gerhard Papenfus, CEO of the National Employers Association of SA (Neasa), which represents 1,800 businesses employing 65,000 workers, told Business Day...