Seifsa strikes conciliatory tone as Numsa workers march Employer body says it has reached out to the union for a meeting to resolve issues and reach a deal

The Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of SA (Seifsa) on Tuesday struck a conciliatory tone with thousands of workers on strike for more pay, saying a lockout wouldn’t resolve matters and assured them that a deal would be reached.

“A strike and a lockout is not going to resolve the dispute for us, we understand that,” Seifsa CEO Lucio Trentini told members of the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) who marched to the employer body’s headquarters in Johannesburg’s CBD to hand over a list of demands...