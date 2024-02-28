Numsa threatens Putco with court action after wildcat strike
28 February 2024 - 18:30
SA’s largest trade union, the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa), has threatened to take bus company Putco to the labour court over an illegal strike for higher wages it staged nearly two years ago.
Numsa members embarked on the crippling, weeklong wildcat strike in October 2022 that halted operations across Gauteng and stranded more than 150,000 commuters. The employees were demanding that the company implement a 6% wage increase agreement it had reached with unions in 2020...
