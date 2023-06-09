National / Labour

WATCH: SA’s plan to build skills needed for future jobs

Business Day TV spoke to project director of the Atlas Project, Sherrie Donaldson

09 June 2023 - 16:39
Picture: 123RF/SERGEY NIVENS
Picture: 123RF/SERGEY NIVENS

As technology advances, the world of work is rapidly changing and up to 70% of current jobs are at risk in the evolution. Business Day TV spoke to Sherrie Donaldson, Brics Business Council Skills Development Working Group member and project director of the Atlas Project, for her perspective on SA’s plans to build skills for future jobs.

Or listen to full audio

