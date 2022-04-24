Striking unions to meet Sibanye on Tuesday over final settlement offer
Mining company believes its offer is fair and takes account of inflation and the sustainability of the SA gold operations
24 April 2022 - 20:45
The two largest unions striking at Sibanye-Stillwater’s gold operations will meet management on Tuesday to table their consolidated response to the miner’s final settlement offer of an R850 wage hike each year for three years for the lowest-paid employees.
In addition, workers would get a R50 increase in the living-out allowance each year, while artisans, miners and officials will get a 5% wage increase for the duration of the multi-term agreement...
