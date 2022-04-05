National Striking Sibanye-Stillwater workers set to lose a month’s pay The lowest-paid workers who take home about R16,000 a month have lost R15,456 so far B L Premium

Striking members of the two largest unions at Sibanye-Stillwater’s gold operations are set to lose a month’s pay as industrial action enters its fourth week on Wednesday.

The lowest-paid surface or underground employees, who take home about R16,000 a month, had by Tuesday lost R15,456 of their guaranteed income, which includes basic pay, holiday leave and living out allowance as well as provident fund contribution...