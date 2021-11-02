PODCAST | More questions than answers about worker rights in gig economy

The definition of “employee”, for instance, comes with many layers of protection for those who qualify, while independent contractors do not receive the same level of safeguards.

But if those working in the gig economy do not fall within the ambit of either “employee” or “independent contractor”, then how best to regulate them? The recent Uber decision in the UK provides interesting guidance on how to treat workers in the gig economy, as they should be entitled to a level of protection.

It is clear a purposive interpretation of existing laws will be critical as the fourth industrial revolution takes off.

The rights and obligations of employers when replacing their workforce with machines, bots and AI are among the upcoming labour law challenges to prepare for.