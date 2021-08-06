Business Business Law Focus PODCAST | How Sars plans to improve its collection capabilities Evan Pickworth interviews Peter Dachs, tax executive at ENSafrica

In this edition of Business Law Focus, editor Evan Pickworth interviews Peter Dachs, tax executive at ENSafrica, on the new regime for global corporate taxes and efforts by the SA Revenue Service to improve its own collection capabilities, especially against tax dodgers.

The OECD says that multinationals have deprived countries of $100bn to $240bn each year — 4% to 10% of global corporate income taxes — by taking advantage of gaps and mismatches between different countries’ tax systems...