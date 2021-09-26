Careers How to... Succeed in the gig economy B L Premium

The pandemic has fuelled the gig economy — where professionals work as consultants for various companies rather than being employed full-time by one.

“In the past, permanent employment was for the most part the sought-after norm, but in recent years — even before the pandemic hit — young people increasingly sought more flexibility in the workplace. Just like the historic jobs market, however, competition is stiff in the gig economy,” says Gillian Mooney, dean for academic development and support at The Independent Institute of Education. She advises that:..