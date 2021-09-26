How to... Succeed in the gig economy
26 September 2021 - 00:00
The pandemic has fuelled the gig economy — where professionals work as consultants for various companies rather than being employed full-time by one.
“In the past, permanent employment was for the most part the sought-after norm, but in recent years — even before the pandemic hit — young people increasingly sought more flexibility in the workplace. Just like the historic jobs market, however, competition is stiff in the gig economy,” says Gillian Mooney, dean for academic development and support at The Independent Institute of Education. She advises that:..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now