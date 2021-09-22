National State launches unit to tackle graft in public service Unit has critical role to play in anti-corruption strategy

The government has launched a niche unit aimed at curbing corruption and fraud among public servants by implementing norms and standards on ethics, integrity and discipline management in the civil service.

This comes as a recent survey found that South Africans perceived corruption as increasing during President Cyril Ramaphosa’s term at the Union Buildings. Ramaphosa won the presidency on an anti-corruption ticket in February 2018. ..