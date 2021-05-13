Samwu berates Salga for hailing ‘progress’ on wage talks
Salga issued a statement, hailing ‘progress made’ during the second round of wage talks at the SA Local Government Bargaining Council this week
13 May 2021 - 13:21
The SA Municipal Workers Union (Samwu), the biggest local government union body representing about 160,000 workers, has lashed out at the SA Local Government Association (Salga), the body representing the country’s 257 municipalities, for trying to create an impression that parties in the bargaining council are “warming up to each other” and that an agreement will be reached soon.
This after Salga issued a statement, hailing “progress made” during the second round of wage talks at the SA Local Government Bargaining Council (Salgbc) in Durban this week, saying this augured well for labour peace and stability in the local government sector. It was agreed that further talks be held from June 3-4 to build on the progress made...
