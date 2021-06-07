National Municipal sector wage talks ‘nearing collapse’, Samwu says The employer and unions met at the Salgbc for a final round of negotiations last week BL PREMIUM

A wage deal in the local government sector is far from being signed as the parties keep contradicting each other, with the employer saying “meaningful progress” has been made, while unions dispute this, saying the talks are “nearing collapse”.

The SA Local Government Association (Salga) — the body representing the country’s 257 municipalities — says municipal negotiators have made meaningful progress towards reaching a pay hike deal in the SA Local Government Bargaining Council (Salgbc), thus “paving the way for the formulation of a framework for a proposed agreement between the parties”...