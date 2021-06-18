LOCAL GOVERNMENT
Strike risk rises as local government unions vote on wage proposal
Samwu says its members are poised to reject a wage proposal by an independent facilitator
18 June 2021 - 05:09
The risk of local government workers going on strike increased as two unions involved in talks indicated that they would reject a proposal by an independent facilitator to cut wages in real terms and freeze other perks over the next three years.
“Early indication is that the majority of our members have rejected the proposal outright,” said Papikie Mohale, national spokesperson of the SA Municipal Workers Union (Samwu), referring to the recommendation by Naledi Burwana-Bisiwe...
