Strike risk rises as local government unions vote on wage proposal

The risk of local government workers going on strike increased as two unions involved in talks indicated that they would reject a proposal by an independent facilitator to cut wages in real terms and freeze other perks over the next three years.

“Early indication is that the majority of our members have rejected the proposal outright,” said Papikie Mohale, national spokesperson of the SA Municipal Workers Union (Samwu), referring to the recommendation by Naledi Burwana-Bisiwe...