LOCKDOWN RULES
Study finds booze bans, not curfews, linked to drop in deaths
Finding challenges recent research funded by the alcohol industry that concluded curfews played a much bigger role than restrictions in reducing the trauma load on hospitals
06 July 2021 - 05:07
The government’s periodic bans on alcohol sales during the coronavirus pandemic were associated with a significant reduction in deaths from non-natural causes, according to a study published in the peer-reviewed SA Medical Journal.
It challenges recent research funded by the alcohol industry, which concluded that curfews played a much bigger role than restrictions on alcohol sales in reducing the trauma load on hospitals during SA’s various lockdown levels...
