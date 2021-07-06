National / Labour LOCKDOWN RULES Study finds booze bans, not curfews, linked to drop in deaths Finding challenges recent research funded by the alcohol industry that concluded curfews played a much bigger role than restrictions in reducing the trauma load on hospitals BL PREMIUM

The government’s periodic bans on alcohol sales during the coronavirus pandemic were associated with a significant reduction in deaths from non-natural causes, according to a study published in the peer-reviewed SA Medical Journal.

It challenges recent research funded by the alcohol industry, which concluded that curfews played a much bigger role than restrictions on alcohol sales in reducing the trauma load on hospitals during SA’s various lockdown levels...