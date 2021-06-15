Government advisers recommend tighter restrictions, booze ban to curb Covid-19 cases
Committee recommends return to level 3 lockdown as third wave gathers momentum, driven by Gauteng
15 June 2021 - 12:30
The government’s scientific advisers have recommended it impose tighter lockdown restrictions and reintroduce a ban on alcohol sales to try to curb SA’s surging coronavirus infections.
In an advisory submitted to acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19 has recommended a return to lockdown level 3, imposing similar restrictions to those implemented in December during the second wave of infections. This would mean an earlier evening curfew, and reducing the size of public gatherings, though the committee is not recommending beach closures. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now