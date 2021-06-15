National / Health Government advisers recommend tighter restrictions, booze ban to curb Covid-19 cases Committee recommends return to level 3 lockdown as third wave gathers momentum, driven by Gauteng BL PREMIUM

The government’s scientific advisers have recommended it impose tighter lockdown restrictions and reintroduce a ban on alcohol sales to try to curb SA’s surging coronavirus infections.

In an advisory submitted to acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19 has recommended a return to lockdown level 3, imposing similar restrictions to those implemented in December during the second wave of infections. This would mean an earlier evening curfew, and reducing the size of public gatherings, though the committee is not recommending beach closures. ..