STRIKE THREAT
Unions vow to fight any state move to renege on wage deal
18 March 2020 - 23:39
A crisis appears likely between the government and its employees with unions signalling that they will fight any state move to renege on its pay agreement and freeze wages in the coming year.
At the first meeting of the Public Service Co-ordinating Bargaining Council (PSCBC) since the February budget detailed plans to cut the wage bill by R160bn over three years, the largest public-sector union, the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu), said that it would strike if the cuts went ahead.
