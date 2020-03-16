Cosatu supports planned national wage strike by Nehawu amid Covid-19 fears

Key ANC ally, the Congress of SA Trade Unions (Cosatu) says it intends to openly defy President Cyril Ramaphosa’s ban on mass gatherings of more than 100 people, saying it will support a planned national strike by its public sector affiliate over cuts to the public sector wage bill.

Cosatu general secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali, who attended a special executive council meeting of the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac), on Monday, said the federation will support the government and public entities union should it down tools and take to the street on March 30.

“Whatever action [the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu)] takes, we will support them,” Ntshalintshali said.

Ntshalintshali said Nehawu would have to “debate” the fact that going on a strike could potentially lead to more people being infected by the rapidly spreading virus that has been confirmed in more than 60 people in SA.

“They will look at all the risks but I think the message that they are sending is: they will not leave their rights just because government wants to confuse this thing with the Covid-19 [outbreak].”