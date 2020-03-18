National / Labour Public-sector unions formally reject government plea Nehawu, supported by Cosatu, is threatening a national day of action on March 30 if demands aren’t met — despite coronavirus gathering ban BL PREMIUM

A full-blown crisis looms between government and its employees as unions emphatically rejected a plea from government to freeze wages in the coming year on Tuesday.

At the first meeting of the Public Service Co-ordinating Bargaining Council (PSCBC) since the February budget detailed plans to cut the wage bill by R160bn over three years, the largest public-sector union, the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) said it would strike if the cuts go ahead.