Public wage clash may end up in court as unions reject latest offer

As time runs out for negotiations with the government over the decision to slash public sector wages, possible court action looms, with Cosatu unions have taken a recent offer from the employer to its members for a decision.

Finance minister Tito Mboweni in his February budget announced the government's decision to cut the public sector wage bill dramatically. The salary cuts were pencilled into the budget as part of a bid to help deal with the budget deficit and the state's crippling debt.

The announcement over the cuts in the 2020/2021 budget would necessitate changes to the multi-term wage agreement which was already signed in 2018 and was set to conclude in 2020.

However, public sector trade unions took the government's announcement, which was made before any unions were on board, as a declaration of war. Last week the employer made an offer at the Public Service Co-co-ordinating Bargaining Council (PSCBC) of an increase of 4.4% for workers on employment levels one to eight, while there was no increase for levels nine to 16 offered.

To be able to pay for the inflation-related hike, the government proposed to use the funds that would be used to give 1.5% performance-related increases in 2021/2022.

All of the public sector unions rejected the new offer last week.

On Friday the Public Servants Association of SA (PSA) placed the employer on terms in a letter from its lawyers to demand that the 2018 agreement be adhered to.

The PSA said in the letter that the government was bound by the agreement signed in 2018 and should the department fail to implement the agreed salary adjustments, which would take effect on Wednesday, it reserved its rights.