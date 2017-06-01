Cosatu unions launch state-capture protest campaign

Cosatu unions have resolved to embark on an antistate-capture campaign that could include a march to the Union Buildings in Pretoria to protest against government complicity.

Although details of the action will later be ironed out by the central executive committee, the federation’s affiliates debated on Wednesday methods of registering their discontent with President Jacob Zuma’s rule.

An initial proposal by the Communications Workers Union (CWU), backed by the National Union of Mineworkers, was that Cosatu take its protest to Luthuli House.

However, this was dismissed as delegates at the central committee meeting in Irene felt such a move would amount to a protest against Cosatu.