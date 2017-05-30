Gigaba fully supports inquiry into state capture and corruption
Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba says he "wholeheartedly" supports the decision of the ANC National Executive Committee that a judicial commission of inquiry be established to investigate state capture.
In a statement on Tuesday, Gigaba also said he "acknowledges and shares the serious concerns about corruption" that were raised in the report commissioned by the South African Council of Churches (SACC), which was released last week. However, he said there were certain conclusions in the report that he did not agree with and "given the serious nature of the issues raised", he would engage with the SACC to address them.
Allegations made include Gigaba facilitating the process of state capture when he was minister of public enterprises by appointing Gupta-family associates to the boards of state owned enterprises.
"Institutions of the state should be used for the benefit of all within the South African society, and not for self-enrichment. The interest of the people should always be central in the decisions of public officials," Gigaba said.
"Transformation of our society to create a more inclusive economy has to be done while observing the highest standards of corporate governance. Inclusive growth is meant to achieve broad-based transformation, mobilise investment, and create jobs for the benefit of all South African citizens."
The Treasury’s statement also addressed a report by the Gupta-owned African News Network7 (ANN7) TV channel, claiming that an internal Treasury audit into the government’s integrated financial management system (IFMS) had revealed financial mismanagement.
The ANN7 report accused former finance minister Pravin Gordhan and Treasury for the alleged failure and mismanagement of the IFMS project, which allegedly involved irregularities and wasteful expenditure. However, in its statement on Tuesday, Treasury said Gigaba was involved in looking into the issues raised but that the investigation had not yet been concluded.
"It is in the interest of clean governance and the fight against corruption that we closely examine any report that is brought to our attention that relates to any claims of irregularity. Building and maintaining public confidence is key in the work of the National Treasury", Gigaba stressed. But he reiterated his confidence in the integrity of his predecessors as well as the directors-general of Treasury.
BDlive
