Gigaba fully supports inquiry into state capture and corruption

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba says he "wholeheartedly" supports the decision of the ANC National Executive Committee that a judicial commission of inquiry be established to investigate state capture.

In a statement on Tuesday, Gigaba also said he "acknowledges and shares the serious concerns about corruption" that were raised in the report commissioned by the South African Council of Churches (SACC), which was released last week. However, he said there were certain conclusions in the report that he did not agree with and "given the serious nature of the issues raised", he would engage with the SACC to address them.

Allegations made include Gigaba facilitating the process of state capture when he was minister of public enterprises by appointing Gupta-family associates to the boards of state owned enterprises.