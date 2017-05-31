National

Manuel voices concern on South Africa political crisis

31 May 2017 - 20:51 Sunita Menon
Planning Minister Trevor Manuel. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Planning Minister Trevor Manuel. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

Former finance minister Trevor Manuel says South Africa is undergoing state failure.

Speaking at a dialogue on Mandela’s Economic Legacy on Wednesday, Manuel said: "We’re in a very bad place, a very bad place as a country."

"The difference between the [Nelson] Mandela era and the present is that we’ve taken too much for granted. Madiba always used economics as a means to something else, never in an end in itself. Politics is an end to personal enrichment by whatever means possible."

The absence of a caring democracy produced the outcomes we’re seeing now, he said.

"Madiba wasn’t given to the binary approach. You need business…. But you also need a strong trade union movement. State failure has created the problems of land that we know live through. Having been in government as a minister, I take part responsibility for those failures."

Speaking about the relationship between government, business and labour, Manuel said: "Madiba focused on trust. It’s broken now, we have no trust."

He said that white monopoly capital was not a concern but state capture was.

"If you don’t like white monopoly capital and you read the papers on Sunday, what is the alternative, Indian monopoly capture out of Saxonwold?"

"White monopoly doesn’t exist except in what it’s been generated by Bell Pottinger," said Manuel.

