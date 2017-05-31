State does not oppose call for inquiry into state capture, Jacob Zuma says

There is no opposition from the government or the Presidency to the calls for an inquiry into state capture, President Jacob Zuma said on Wednesday.

Delivering the Presidency budget vote speech in the National Assembly, Zuma said what had delayed the establishment of the inquiry was the manner in which former public protector Thuli Madonsela directed how the inquiry should be carried out.

Madonsela explicitly recommended that the chief justice appoint a judge to oversee the commission, as Zuma was implicated in the matter.

However, Zuma said this specific directive and others from Madonsela undermined the separation of powers doctrine.