State does not oppose call for inquiry into state capture, Jacob Zuma says
There is no opposition from the government or the Presidency to the calls for an inquiry into state capture, President Jacob Zuma said on Wednesday.
Delivering the Presidency budget vote speech in the National Assembly, Zuma said what had delayed the establishment of the inquiry was the manner in which former public protector Thuli Madonsela directed how the inquiry should be carried out.
Madonsela explicitly recommended that the chief justice appoint a judge to oversee the commission, as Zuma was implicated in the matter.
However, Zuma said this specific directive and others from Madonsela undermined the separation of powers doctrine.
Late in 2016, the President asked the High Court in Pretoria to review and set aside the remedial action recommendations contained in Madonsela’s swansong State of Capture report.
"There are various issues we have placed before court in our application for a review of the state capture report," said Zuma.
State capture allegations continue to dominate the headlines following weekend reports and e-mail evidence of how Zuma’s close friends, the Guptas, control the government, politicians and executives at state-owned enterprises.
The reports have led to renewed calls for Zuma to step down.
On Monday, the ANC backed the establishment of a judicial commission of inquiry into state capture, but said it should go beyond the findings of the public protector, and investigate the extent of business influence on the state from 1994.
Please login or register to comment.