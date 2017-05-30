SHOCK POLL: 62% of ANC voters disapprove of Zuma

Some 62% of ANC voters polled by Ipsos disapprove of President Jacob Zuma while only 18% support him, suggesting that his continued presidency is exacting a heavy price on the party's electability.

The poll, done in conjunction with eNCA, surveyed 3 500 adults between 21 April and 22 May this year.

eNCA reported: "Zuma's current approval rating is the lowest score ever for any of the country's democratically elected presidents."

The poll suggests that Zuma's support is in a tailspin after he showed he had the backing of 54% of ANC voters in December 2016.

Some 65% of voters said Zuma should resign.

The poll came as mounting evidence of Zuma's involvement in 'state capture' entered the public domain, causing senior ANC figures to distance themselves from him.