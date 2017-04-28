Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: No to Jacob Zuma addressing May 1 events, Cosatu says

SA’s Mpho Ngoepe is Africa’s first Major League Baseball star, and ‘Anti-State Capture Death Squad Alliance’ claims become more strange

28 April 2017 - 11:54 Robert Laing
President Jacob Zuma. Picture: THE TIMES
President Jacob Zuma. Picture: THE TIMES

The standing of SA’s Keystone Cops, who like to call themselves the Hawks, has not been raised by their uncovering of an "Anti-State Capture Death Squad Alliance", based on requests from a 23-year-old for R60m from mining moguls.

Cosatu-aligned unions do not want President Jacob Zuma to address the official May 1 celebrations taking place in the Free State next week.

SA’s Mpho Ngoepe has become the first Africa-born player to feature in a Major League Baseball game. He made his top-flight debut with the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday evening against the Chicago Cubs.

Nowhere has the ANC proposed a radical economic recovery plan. So, while the governing party harks on about reform in public spending, Zuma’s new finance ministry is oblivious to the fact that our economy is shrinking and haemorrhaging money at the same time, writes Beverley Schäfer.

The waiving of a 20% co-payment rule by Abu Dhabi’s crown prince, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, helped Mediclinic International’s share price surge in London on Thursday and on the JSE on Friday morning.

Business Leadership SA deputy chairperson Bonang Mohale has warned that "more is yet to come" after Sibanye announced an investment strike in the country this week and Pioneer pulled a deal, citing the recent sovereign credit ratings downgrades.

South Africa has a new trade union federation. Can Saftu break the mould?

Saftu comes at a time of declining political influence by unions. They are also seen as elitist
Politics
2 days ago

STEVEN FRIEDMAN: Saftu has no more power over ANC politics than any other citizen group does

However, the new union federation’s formation could tell us whether the labour movement can shake off the malaise that now grips it, writes Steven ...
Opinion
2 days ago

