EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: No to Jacob Zuma addressing May 1 events, Cosatu says

SA’s Mpho Ngoepe is Africa’s first Major League Baseball star, and ‘Anti-State Capture Death Squad Alliance’ claims become more strange
The standing of SA’s Keystone Cops, who like to call themselves the Hawks, has not been raised by their uncovering of an "Anti-State Capture Death Squad Alliance", based on requests from a 23-year-old for R60m from mining moguls.
Cosatu-aligned unions do not want President Jacob Zuma to address the official May 1 celebrations taking place in the Free State next week.
SA’s Mpho Ngoepe has become the first Africa-born player to feature in a Major League Baseball game. He made his top-flight debut with the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday evening against the Chicago Cubs.
Nowhere has the ANC proposed a radical economic recovery plan. So, while the governing party harks on about reform in public spending, Zuma’s new finance ministry is oblivious to the fact that our economy is shrinking and haemorrhaging money at the same time, writes Beverley Schäfer.
The waiving of a 20% co-payment rule by Abu Dhabi’s crown prince, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, helped Mediclinic International’s share price surge in London on Thursday and on the JSE on Friday morning.
Business Leadership SA deputy chairperson Bonang Mohale has warned that "more is yet to come" after Sibanye announced an investment strike in the country this week and Pioneer pulled a deal, citing the recent sovereign credit ratings downgrades.
#NEWSGRAPHIC Corporate tax compared as the Trump administration seeks to reduce the US rate to 15 percent @AFP pic.twitter.com/q5ENG8Xc35— AFPgraphics (@AFPgraphics) April 27, 2017
