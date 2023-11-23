Hospitals of horror: report catalogues rot at public health facilities
FF+ asks human rights body to probe allegations including sexual abuse and insufficient anaesthetic
Sexual abuse, insufficient anaesthetic during surgery and patients left to lie for hours in blood and urine-soaked linen — these are among the hundreds of cases of alleged public hospital neglect detailed in a report submitted by the Freedom Front Plus (FF+) to the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) for further investigation.
The report, released by the FF+ on Wednesday, was compiled from 273 complaints submitted to the party in response to its invitation to patients to share their experiences at public health facilities in the year to August. It catalogues gruesome cases — including that of a mother whose stillborn infant was allegedly placed in a medical waste bag and thrown in a bin in front of her — and paints a picture of a public health system on its knees...
