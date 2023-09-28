ROB ROSE: Economic reality bites NHI diehards
Business lays out a version of a tweaked National Health Insurance it could live with — which puts NHI fundamentalists on the spot
28 September 2023 - 05:01
The irreconcilable messages within government over National Health Insurance (NHI) illustrate that the chasm between what politicians say will happen, and what actually can happen, has never been so vast.
Speaking at the UN in New York last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa said: “We remain committed to implementing universal health coverage, through the establishment of NHI.”..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.