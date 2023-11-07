Discovery goes after defiant RAF for contempt of court
The Road Accident Fund has failed to comply with a Constitutional Court ruling to resume paying medical scheme claims
07 November 2023 - 05:00
Medical scheme administrator Discovery Health says it will launch contempt of court proceedings against the Road Accident Fund (RAF) and its CEO, Collins Letsoalo, “within the next few days”, because it has not yet complied with a Constitutional Court ruling.
The apex court’s decision on October 19 marked the end of the RAF’s attempts to appeal against a high court ruling that effectively ordered it to resume payments to medical schemes...
